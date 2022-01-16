Reliance, Ola Electric, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's battery scheme
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jan 2022 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2022 10:18 AM BdST
India's Reliance Industries, Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra have submitted bids under the country's $2.4 billion battery scheme, the government said on Saturday.
India last year finalised an incentive program to encourage companies to invest in the local manufacturing of batteries as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and build storage for renewable energy.
Hyundai Global Motors, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, and battery makers Amara Raja and Exide have also submitted bids, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said.
"The program envisages an investment which will boost domestic manufacturing ... and foreign direct investment in the country," the ministry said.
India wants to establish a total of 50 gigawatt hours (Gwh) of battery storage capacity over five years, which it expects will attract direct investment of about $6 billion.
To qualify for the incentives, companies must set up at least 5 Gwh of storage capacity and meet certain local content conditions, all of which would require a minimum investment of more than $850 million.
Ten companies have submitted bids totalling about 130 Gwh, the ministry said.
India was also encouraging global companies such as Tesla Inc, Samsung, LG Energy, Northvolt and Panasonic to invest.
Clean auto technology is a key part of India's strategy for cutting pollution in major cities and reducing oil dependence. But electric vehicles (EVs) currently make up a fraction of total sales in the country mainly due to their high price as batteries are imported.
The South Asian country wants electric cars to make up 30% of private car sales by 2030 and for electric motorcycles and scooters to make up 40% of such sales, driving demand for batteries which currently contribute about 35% to 40% of the total vehicle cost.
- Reliance bids for incentives under India battery scheme
- Growing exports spur RMG industry’s hope
- Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm
- Delta Air sees a fast recovery from omicron turbulence
- AT&T leads bidders in US spectrum auction
- Facebook faces $3.2 bn UK class action
- LIC to open India's biggest IPO issue
- Jack Dorsey creates fund for Bitcoin developers
- Rising exports to big markets spur Bangladesh apparel industry’s optimism
- Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50 billion-pound deal
- Delta Air sees a fast recovery from omicron turbulence
- AT&T leads bidders in $22.5 billion US spectrum auction
- Facebook faces $3.2 bn UK class action over market dominance
- Jack Dorsey creates fund for Bitcoin developers’ ‘legal headaches’
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Messi ruled out of PSG game against Brest
- CDC concedes that cloth masks do not protect against virus as effectively as other masks
- Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours
- UAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- For coronavirus testing, the nose may not always be best
- Will Ivy stay on or can Taimur take over? Narayanganj voters give their mandate on Sunday
- Narayanganj City Corporation election at a glance
- India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 infections, 402 deaths in past 24 hours