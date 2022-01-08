Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US, Musk says
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2022 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 10:23 AM BdST
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric carmaker will raise the US price of its advanced driver assistant software dubbed “Full Self Driving” to $12,000 on Jan 17.
The 20% price rise comes less than two years since Tesla raised Full Self-Driving (FSD) prices to $10,000 from $8,000 in 2020.
“Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17. Just in the US.” Musk tweeted.
Musk also added that the monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release.
“FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release,” he tweeted.
Tesla has been expanding the release of a test version of its upgraded FSD software, a system of driving-assistance features - like automatically changing lanes and making turns, but the features do not make the vehicles autonomous.
