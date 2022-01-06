Biman to start Chattogram-Dubai flights on Jan 11

Biman will also run a special flight on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Dubai route on Jan 9, considering the high demand from passengers, the national carrier said in a statement. Tickets for Chattogram-Dubai flights will be available from 4.30 pm on Thursday.

The decision to fly to Dubai from Chattogram came after the government set up a PCR test lab at the port-city airport amid the pandemic.

The special flight will take off at 10.15 am on Jan 9 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and will land at Shah Amanat Airport at 11 am, en route to Dubai.

Passengers are requested to follow the Dubai travel advisory and arrive at the airport 8 hours prior to their flight.

Airfare on different routes to the Middle East skyrocketed after the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The additional fare became unbearable for the migrant workers who were forced to return home due to the onset of the pandemic.

Against this backdrop, the flag carrier announced a reduction in airfares on Tuesday, to five destinations across the Middle East marking its golden jubilee and helping Bangladesh’s ‘remittance warriors' return to their workplaces.

The reality, however, is that the announcement came after most of the tickets have been sold out. On Wednesday, a visit to three sales outlets in Balaka Bhaban, Motijheel and Farmgate revealed that no tickets were available for the month of February.

Biman has fixed the maximum fare for a one-way economy class ticket on the Chattogram-Dubai route at Tk 65,329, including tax. For a one-way business class ticket, the minimum fare will be Tk 86,536, including tax.

Passengers can buy tickets from any sales office of Biman, its head office Balaka Bhaban (mobile No. 01777715630-31 or call centre 01990997997) and travel agents.