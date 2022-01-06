Biman has cut airfares to Middle East, but tickets are hard to come by
Golam Mortuja Antu, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2022 02:39 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2022 02:39 AM BdST
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been keenly felt by people across the social spectrum, none more so than migrant workers, who are among the main drivers of Bangladesh's economy.
Marooned at home under a cloud of uncertainty for much of the last two years, they seemed to have finally found a silver lining when the world gradually began to reopen after the ravages of the pandemic.
However, their troubles weren't completely behind them as another steep obstacle stood between them and their livelihoods -- sky-high air ticket prices.
Against this backdrop, Biman Bangladesh Airlines' announcement of a reduction in airfares to five destinations across the Middle East should ideally be welcome news to expatriates.
In a statement on Tuesday, the flag carrier said the decision was taken to help Bangladesh’s ‘remittance warriors' return to their workplaces.
The new ticket prices on the Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes will be effective from Jan 16.
But, migrant workers may once again have to brace themselves for disappointment as Biman's sales outlets say that flights on these routes are fully booked until March.
On Wednesday, a visit to three sales outlets in Balaka Bhaban, Motijheel and Farmgate revealed that no tickets were available for the month of February.
"The reality is that all flights until February are closed as tickets have been sold out. We can't even get into GDS (Global Distribution System) to sell plane tickets," said Monsur Ahmed Kalam, head of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB).
"I've only seen Biman's announcement on the reduction of airfares in the media. There is no word about it on the GDS."
Asked about the issue, Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker referred to the announcement and said tickets would be available at a revised price from Jan 16, subject to vacancies. "It will take some more time for the issue to be settled. Those who buy tickets later will be able to get them at a reduced price.”
However, a senior Biman official, asking to remain anonymous, acknowledged that the majority of tickets to the Middle East have already been sold. "But migrants can get tickets at the changed price if any bookings are cancelled."
Officials were hopeful that Biman's decision to reduce airfares would have a ripple effect and see prices come down across the board. But the other airlines are yet to follow suit.
Marking its golden jubilee, Biman has slashed the maximum fare for a one-way economy class ticket on the Dhaka-Jeddah route from Tk 72,455 to Tk 64,820, including tax.
The maximum economy class fare for a one-way ticket on the Dhaka-Riyadh and Dhaka-Dammam routes has been lowered to Tk 63,123 from Tk 70,758.
Similarly, Biman reduced the fare to Tk 62,784 from Tk 75,508 for the Dhaka-Dubai route, and to Tk 58,542 from Tk 67,000 for the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route.
The price of each ticket carries a fixed tax ranging from Tk 7,644 to Tk 9,680.
[Written in English by Turaj Ahmad]
- US return-to-office plans are revised over omicron
- Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500m
- Toyota tops GM in US car sales
- Biman reduces airfares to Middle East
- Walmart shut nearly 60 US stores for COVID cleaning
- Apple becomes first US company to hit $3tr market value
- Tesla reports 87% increase in 2021 deliveries
- China Evergrande halts its shares in Hong Kong
- As omicron uncertainty mounts, US revises return-to-office plans
- Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $500m
- Toyota topped GM in US car sales in 2021, a first for a foreign automaker
- Biman reduces airfares to Middle East to help migrant workers
- Walmart temporarily shut nearly 60 US stores for COVID cleaning in December
- Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value
Most Read
- Bangladesh issues 15 new restrictions to limit spread of omicron
- Biman reduces airfares to Middle East to help migrant workers
- Bangladesh shock New Zealand to create greatest moment in their Test history
- Bangladesh logs 892 virus cases in a day, the highest in 14 weeks
- Court indicts Pori Moni, starting trial in drug case
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- BlackBerry's demise is a warning
- Nurun Nahar Mirza, mother of slain journalist Meherun Runi, dies at 64
- Hasina orders metro rail link from airport to railway station in Chattogram
- US reports nearly 1m COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record