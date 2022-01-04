Biman reduces airfares to Middle East to help migrant workers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2022 11:00 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:00 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has reduced airfares to various destinations across the Middle East.
The national flag carrier said the decision was taken to help Bangladesh’s ‘remittance warriors' return to their workplaces.
New tickets on the Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes will have reduced fares from Jan 16.
The maximum fare for a one-way economy class ticket on the Dhaka-Jeddah route has been reduced from Tk 72,455 to Tk 64,820, including tax.
The maximum economy class fare for a one-way ticket on the Dhaka-Riyadh and Dhaka-Dammam routes has been lowered to Tk 63,123 from Tk 70,758.
Similarly, Biman reduced the fare to Tk 62,784 from Tk 75,508 for the Dhaka-Dubai route, and to Tk 58,542 from Tk 67,000 for the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route.
The price of each ticket carries a fixed tax ranging from Tk 7,644 to Tk 9,680.
Other airlines have not announced similar cuts in fare.
