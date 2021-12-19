REHAB to open fair with 220 stalls in Dhaka on Thursday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Dec 2021 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:13 PM BdST
The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh will open the country’s largest housing fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Thursday.
The fair will have 220 stalls and continue until Dec 27. The stalls will include two Diamond Pavilions, six of the Gold Sponsors, 22 of the co-sponsors, 15 of building materials and 13 of financial firms.
"The fair is expected to create a bridge between the customers and members of REHAB," said Sohel Rana, a vice-president of REHAB and chairman of the fair organising committee.
Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday, he expressed hope the customers will find “suitable plots and flats” at the fair, which will be open from 10 am to 9 pm every day after the opening at 2 pm on Thursday following an inauguration ceremony.
The visitors will need to buy tickets to enter the venue. A single-entry ticket is priced at Tk 50 and multiple-entry ticket Tk 100. A visitor can use a multiple-entry ticket five times during the fair. REHAB leaders said the ticket money will be donated to help the poor.
A raffle draw with the tickets will be held at the end of every day.
Kamal Mahmud, the first vice-president of REHAB, warned of a rise in the prices of flats due to a hike in construction material prices and government plans to implement the Detailed Area Plan in Dhaka.
