US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2021 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 07:16 PM BdST
US-Bangla Airlines has started direct flights to the Maldives, said to be a first by a local operator, as the aviation sector looks to recover from the pandemic effects.
The private airlines expects $1 million in monthly earnings from the flights -- three times a week for now. It hopes to raise the number of flights to seven a week.
At the launch at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday, US-Bangla Managing Director Abdullah Al Mamun said the airlines has reduced the cost of one-way travel on the route to Tk 25,000.
Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis in the archipelago, most of whom are workers, were paying Tk 65,000 per flight previously, according to him.
Pharmaceutical companies are also communicating with US-Bangla to send drugs to the Maldives, a large market of Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products, he said.
“The foreign airlines took away the money earned on this route to their countries. US-Bangla will now bring $1 million a month to Bangladesh by transporting passengers and cargo on this route.”
Mahbub Ali, the state minister civil aviation and tourism, said the tourism and aviation sector suffered immense losses due to travel curbs during the pandemic.
With policy and cash support from the government, the Bangladeshi airlines returned to business in full swing, he said, adding that two more private airlines will launch operations along with three existing ones in 2022.
“I hope our local airlines will control a large share of the country’s aviation market in future.”
The first US-Bangla flight, a 164-seater Boeing 737-800, left for Male, the capital of the Maldives, with 129 passengers. It will take five hours to reach the destination. US-Bangla is operating the flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The minimum fare, including all taxes and surcharges, is Tk 29,508, while a ticket with a return flight will cost a passenger Tk 45,545.
For tourists, US-Bangla has introduced a holiday package of Tk 58,990 for a stay of three days and two nights. The cost will be 64,490 for a tour of four days and three days.
US-Bangla currently has 14 aircraft, including four Boeing 737-800s and seven ATR 72-600s. The airline will add two more Boeing planes to its fleet as it plans to launch Dhaka-Colombo-Male flights.
- Singapore business events bounce back post COVID
- Macy’s raises full-year outlook
- Google signs 5-year deal to pay for news from AFP
- US asks Japan, China to consider tapping oil reserves
- Hitting balance on UK euro clearing may take years: EU
- Banks, energy stocks drag Indian shares lower
- Walmart stock tumbles
- Lighter vessel charges raised
- Singapore business events bounce back post COVID, Hong Kong flounders
- Macy’s raises full-year outlook after strong third-quarter sales
- Google signs 5-year deal to pay for news from AFP
- US asks Japan, China, others to consider tapping oil reserves
- Getting balance right on UK euro clearing may take years: EU official
- Banks, energy stocks drag Indian shares lower; Reliance, SBI slip
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- The women bringing sex ed to the Arab world
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Man goes fishing in a pond and finds a bagful of cash. Divers come and get more
- 6 dead after Hanif Paribahan bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh plans to administer COVID vaccines in schools
- New Pakistan law allows chemical castration of serial rapists
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Magnificent Kanchenjunga is visible from Tetulia
- Modi relents to protests as India moves to repeal farm laws