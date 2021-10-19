ACC no longer investigating money laundering charges against Evaly
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2021 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 09:36 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to withdraw from the probe into the allegations of embezzlement and money laundering against e-commerce platform Evaly.
ACC Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah made the revelation on Tuesday.
Asked about the progress of the investigation against Evaly, which faces charges of embezzling Tk 3 billion, Moinuddin said e-commerce firms do not fall within the anti-graft agency's remit and so it is not taking part in the probe.
"The issue of [irregularities in the] e-commerce sector or Evaly is not in the schedule of the ACC. When it came to money laundering, we opened an inquiry."
"Now, another agency will look into the matter of Evaly, including money laundering."
However, the ACC chairman did not explain how the money laundering allegations was outside its 'schedule'.
The responsibility of looking into Evaly does not fall on the commission as "it is a matter of fraud and conerns the interests of customers", he explained. "So the police and the CID will look into it.”
Since its inception in 2018, Evaly has racked up a debt of Tk 5.43 billion to its suppliers and customers.
Evaly’s system, which thrived on stupendous cashback offers, came under scrutiny after the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Bank opened a probe into their workings and found a significant amount of embezzlement.
The firm came into the ACC's crosshairs after claims from the commerce ministry that Evaly misappropriated Tk 3.38 billion from customers and merchants, and began investigations on Jul 8.
- Cooking oil prices raised again
- IFC invests $22.7m in Hamza Textiles
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates
- China economy hit by power crunch, property woes
- Biman adds more India flights
- China looks to lock in US liquefied natural gas
- Some businesses took a hit from mobile internet outage
- John Deere workers strike over contract
- ACC no longer investigating money laundering charges against Evaly
- Bangladesh traders raise soybean oil prices by Tk 7
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates over ‘inappropriate’ emails
- China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
- Biman adds more flights to Delhi, Kolkata
Most Read
- Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Attacks on Hindus: Bangladesh detains 450 people in 71 cases
- Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh must end: UN
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Microsoft leaders warned Bill Gates over ‘inappropriate’ emails
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Bangladesh must ensure protection of Hindus and others: Amnesty International
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24