Fraud case against Evaly over unfulfilled orders

Published: 16 Sep 2021 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 01:15 PM BdST

A fraud case has been filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin for charging a customer for products that were not delivered.

A man named Arif Baker filed the case with the Gulshan police against the e-commerce platform and its executives early on Thursday morning.

bdnews24.com attempted to contact Mohammad Rassel by phone, but the calls did not get through.

“We are investigating the fraud allegation,” Gulshan Police Inspector Aminul Islam told bdnews24.com.

Plaintiff Arif Baker claims that he saw Evaly’s advertising and made orders worth Tk 310,000 from the site. The orders have yet to be fulfilled, long after they was made.

Baker contacted the Evaly offices and its CEO over the purchases and he responded with death threats, “frightening” the man, according to the police officer.

The case claims financial damages as well as mental stress due to the incident.

