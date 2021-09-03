Exports rebound in August with 14% year-on-year rise
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2021 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 12:43 AM BdST
Bangladesh’s export earnings have turned around with a nearly 14 percent year-on-year rise to around $3.4 billion in August.
But an 11 percent drop in July, compared with the exports in the month last year, has led the total earnings in the first two months of 2021-22 fiscal year to miss the target by 7.84 percent.
Exports in readymade garment sector in July and August combined dropped by 1.27 percent from what they were in the same period last year.
Shahidullah Azim, a vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the demand for woven products has not increased in the Western markets as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
He hopes sales will increase before the winter holiday season by the end of the year.
