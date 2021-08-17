Two owners of Eorange land in jail on Tk 11bn embezzlement charges

Sonia Mehjabin and her husband Masukur Rahman appealed for bail after surrendering to court on Tuesday.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakr Siddique rejected the bail plea and sent the couple to jail, said Md Zafar Ahmed,a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Three other accused in the case are ‘Amanullah’, Bithi Akhter and ‘Kawsar’.

Taherul Islam, who started the case on behalf of 37 customers at Gulshan Police Station earlier in the day, said Sonia identified herself as the CEO of the company and Masukur was also involved with it.

He said they heard the company has been sold to Bithi, a relative of the couple.

The customers demonstrated outside the firm’s office in Gulshan on Monday alleging it had not delivered products long time after taking advance.

They also said the office was closed and the officials could not be contacted.

Citing the case dossier, Gulshan Police Station OC Abul Hasan said the accused allegedly embezzled Tk 11 billion from 100,000 customers.

The law enforcers are taking legal action against the firm, the OC said.