Two owners of Eorange land in jail on Tk 11bn embezzlement charges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Aug 2021 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 08:19 PM BdST
Two of the owners of e-commerce platform Eorange have landed after customers charged the firm with embezzling Tk 11 billion by not delivering orders.
Sonia Mehjabin and her husband Masukur Rahman appealed for bail after surrendering to court on Tuesday.
Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakr Siddique rejected the bail plea and sent the couple to jail, said Md Zafar Ahmed,a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Three other accused in the case are ‘Amanullah’, Bithi Akhter and ‘Kawsar’.
He said they heard the company has been sold to Bithi, a relative of the couple.
The customers demonstrated outside the firm’s office in Gulshan on Monday alleging it had not delivered products long time after taking advance.
They also said the office was closed and the officials could not be contacted.
Citing the case dossier, Gulshan Police Station OC Abul Hasan said the accused allegedly embezzled Tk 11 billion from 100,000 customers.
The law enforcers are taking legal action against the firm, the OC said.
