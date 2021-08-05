Home > Business

Airlines resume domestic flights on Friday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Aug 2021 09:23 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2021 09:23 PM BdST

The airlines operating in Bangladesh will resume flights on domestic routes on Friday after the government allowed air travel in compliance with the health rules amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate two flights from Dhaka to Chattoram and Syedpur each and one each to Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Barishal and Jashore on Friday, its spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said on Thursday.  

The number of daily flights will be raised to three to Chattogram and Syedpur each and two each on the routes to Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar, Barishal and Jashore from Saturday. 

US-Bangla Airlines spokesman Kamrul Islam said they will operate flights on the routes from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Syedpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi.

NOVOAIR said it will operate six flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Jashore and Syedpur each, and two each to Barishal, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Cox’s Bazar.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB permitted domestic flights from Jul 15 to 23 when the lockdown was lifted for Eid-ul-Azha. The halt on the flights resumed with the reimposition of the lockdown until Aug 5.  

The government on Thursday extended the lockdown to Aug 10, but exempted domestic flights from the curbs.

