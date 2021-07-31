Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter

Vietnam sold $29 billion worth of apparel merchandise to the world in 2020, while Bangladesh’s garment exports were valued at $28 billion, the latest World Trade Statistical Review shows.

Consequently, Bangladesh’s share in global garment exports slipped to 6.3% in 2020 from 6.8% a year earlier. On the other hand, Vietnam’s share improved to 6.4% from 6.2%.

Garment shipments by both nations, however, declined in 2020 due to the COVID-19. But Bangladesh's fall was at a faster pace than Vietnam's.

At the same time, Bangladesh's export performance shows its resilience against pandemic effects.

“Trade began to recover as of mid-2020, but the effects of COVID-19 have varied significantly across countries and regions. In volume terms, which strip out the effects of fluctuating prices, Asia’s merchandise trade was down by only 0.5 percent in 2020, compared to the global decline of 5.3 percent,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in the report.

As importers began diverting orders from China at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic early last year, the Southeast Asian nation quickly grabbed the opportunity with strong control on the outbreak in the country.

It reported the first death from COVID-19 on Jul 31, 2020 when Bangladesh just began easing restrictions after the first round of its pandemic lockdown.

China, however, was still the largest exporter of apparel despite a 7 percent year-on-year drop to $142 billion, or 31.6 of the global total.

Garment exporters had not been much worried over falling behind their peers in Vietnam in overseas sales last year.

They had dreamt of having an ‘opportunity’ to have a bigger market share in the United States, as China, which dominates the US market, is having a ‘trade war’ with it.

They had hoped exports would rebound by December, buoyed by demand in the Western world ahead of Christmas, but that did not happen as a second wave of infections gripped the US and Europe by that time.

And when things have gotten better in the West with faster vaccination drives, Bangladesh is experiencing the worst phase of the pandemic with deadly coronavirus cases rising at a record pace, forcing the government to close factories in a lockdown dubbed the “strictest yet”.

The factories, however, have been allowed to reopen on Sunday amid the lockdown, forcing the workers to return to Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur from their home villages and towns, where they went to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha and spend the lockdown with their relatives.

With the public transportation system shut, they are travelling hundreds of kilometres in overcrowded ferries or small passenger vehicles by paying exuberant fare.

Around 35 to 40 percent of annual exports are made during this period, according to garment industry entrepreneurs.

“The orders from Western markets for the winter season and Christmas are almost ready for shipment. However, the products will go unsold unless they are delivered soon,” Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said last week.