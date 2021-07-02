Boeing 737 cargo plane goes down in water off Honolulu
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2021 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2021 08:24 PM BdST
A Boeing 737 cargo plane with two people on board has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble, CNBC reported on Friday.
The severity of the crash was unclear, CNBC said. Shares of Boeing fell 2% in early trading.
Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were not immediately available for comment.
Boeing's 737 MAX was cleared to fly by regulators late last year after a 20-month grounding following two accidents that killed hundreds of people.
