Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday

Besides weekly holidays of Friday and Saturday, and national holidays, banks will remain closed on Sundays during the lockdown. Jul 1 (Thursday) is the bank holiday in Bangladesh. That means customers will have to wait until Monday for the next banking day.

The banks will remain open for transactions from 10 am to 1:30 pm when banks are open during the lockdown, the central bank said in a notice on Wednesday. The lenders will have until 3 pm to complete post-transaction activities.

The relevant departments of the headquarters must remain open with a limited workforce.

The state-owned banks will keep one branch open in each district town.

All banks must keep card and internet banking services open nonstop, and ATMs full of cash.

Rezaul Karim, a spokesman for the stock market regulator BSEC, said trading will continue on the market from 10 am to 1 pm in adjustment with the banking hours.