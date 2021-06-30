Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2021 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 05:02 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Bank has ordered commercial banks to allow transactions for three and a half hours daily during a strict lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting on Thursday.
Besides weekly holidays of Friday and Saturday, and national holidays, banks will remain closed on Sundays during the lockdown. Jul 1 (Thursday) is the bank holiday in Bangladesh. That means customers will have to wait until Monday for the next banking day.
The banks will remain open for transactions from 10 am to 1:30 pm when banks are open during the lockdown, the central bank said in a notice on Wednesday. The lenders will have until 3 pm to complete post-transaction activities.
The relevant departments of the headquarters must remain open with a limited workforce.
The state-owned banks will keep one branch open in each district town.
All banks must keep card and internet banking services open nonstop, and ATMs full of cash.
Rezaul Karim, a spokesman for the stock market regulator BSEC, said trading will continue on the market from 10 am to 1 pm in adjustment with the banking hours.
