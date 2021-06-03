Pandemic-hit shoemaker Bata skids into huge losses in Bangladesh
Farhan Fardaus, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jun 2021 03:06 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2021 03:06 AM BdST
The coronavirus pandemic has plunged Bata Shoe Limited into its worst ever losses since the company entered the Bangladesh market before independence.
The business of one of the leading footwear companies in the country dipped as it missed the two Eid festivals, Puja, Pahela Baishakh, and other festivals, during which the firm records 30 percent of its annual sales, when the country went into a lockdown over the outbreak last year.
In 2020, Bata’s annual loss rolled past Tk 1.32 billion, or Tk 96.94 percent per share.
The price of its share was unchanged at the floor price of Tk 693.2 on Wednesday when it published the latest financial statement.
“Bata Shoe has never done so bad since the beginning of its operation in Bangladesh. Sales rose every year,” said Iftekhar Mallick, head of marketing at Bata.
Its revenue fell by 41 percent in 2020, the highest year-on-year drop, according to Company Secretary Hashim Reza.
He hopes the company will bounce back from the losses if the coronavirus situation does not worsen.
Although infections dropped in the first months of 2021, the losses continued. Bata posted Tk 3.58 loss per share in the first quarter of the year.
In the same period last year, just before the pandemic hit Bangladesh, its earnings per share were Tk 2.7.
At the end of 2020, its Net Asset Value per share stood at Tk 267.94. The company posted Tk 364.65 NAV per share in 2019.
The plunge in sales due to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, hampered its cash-generating cycle resulting in a negative impact on the Net Operating Cash Flow Per Share, which dropped to Tk 2.26 from Tk 68.66 per share in 2019.
Out of its 13.68 million shares, the directors own 70 percent, institutional investors 19.41 percent, foreigners 0.181 percent and general investors 8.78 percent.
With a Tk9.48 billion market capital and Tk 136.8 million paid-up capital, Bata’s reserves stand near Tk 4.8 billion.
- Harry Potter publisher boosts earnings view
- Ransomware disrupts US meat plants
- How the world ran out of everything
- Why pandemic was breakout moment for cannabis industry
- Asia's factories sustain expansion in May
- Sellpy launches in 20 more countries
- Retailers, unions agree on extension to Bangladesh workers' safety accord
- Chinese masks are driving US companies out of business
- Harry Potter publisher boosts earnings view as lockdown reading casts a spell
- Ransomware disrupts meat plants in latest attack on critical US business
- How the world ran out of everything
- Why the pandemic was a breakout moment for the cannabis industry
- Asia's factories sustain expansion but supply squeeze dims outlook
- H&M's online second-hand shop Sellpy launches in 20 more countries
Most Read
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Bangladesh names Sheikh Abdul Hannan as new Air Force chief
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 1,988, highest daily count in a month
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Woman killed husband over second wife, cut off limbs: police
- Bangladesh strips four fugitive Bangabandhu killers of gallantry awards
- Police launch murder probe into Dr Sabira’s death
- Rajshahi lockdown curbs tighten amid spike in COVID cases
- India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day