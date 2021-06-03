‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands get tax break
Bangladesh has announced a 10-year tax exemption for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands in the year starting Jul 1.
“The government is pledge-bound to nurture the ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brand to accelerate establishment of mega industries and production of import-substitute industrial goods in the country,” said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal during the budget proposal he put forward on Thursday.
The exemption will apply to companies that produce three- and four-wheelers, home and kitchen appliances and light engineering products, if they follow certain criteria.
Kamal also pushed for a five-year extension of the VAT exemption for manufacturers of motor cars and motor vehicles to 'maintain the existing momentum of growth in local industries'.
The minister also proposed a ten-year tax exemption on the production of selected IT hardware if it is manufactured in Bangladesh.
