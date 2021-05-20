Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business

The enterprise signed an agreement on the expansion of its business with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority or BEPZA on Wednesday.

Recently, the major share of the company was bought by Matsuoka Corporation, a major player of the wholesale sector of Japan, BEPZA said in a statement.

Now the new shareholder will expand the existing operation of Roulin by investing $25 million.

BEPZA expects the investment will create 3,500 jobs.

Its Executive Chairman Maj Gen Md Nazrul Islam was present during the signing of the agreement at BEPZA Complex in Dhaka.

Presently, 31 Japanese enterprises have invested $525 million in the EPZs and created employment opportunity for 13,500 Bangladeshi nationals, according to the statement.

Roulin has been operating their business in IEPZ since 2011 and invested $4.53 million.