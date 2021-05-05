Bangladesh extends banking, stock trading hours as lockdown continues

Banks will be allowed to handle transactions until 2 pm, while stock trading can continue until 1:30 pm.

The decisions will be effective from Thursday.

Bangladesh Bank issued a notice on the new timings on Wednesday. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission or BSEC, confirmed the decision on extending the stock trading hours.

The government had initially decided to keep the banks and the stock exchanges shut during the stricter lockdown that began on Apr 14 following a lighter one.

Later, the central bank and the BSEC announced that the banks and the stock market will open for limited hours.

Until Wednesday, the banks were open from 10 am to 1 pm for transaction.

To finish the other tasks, they had until 2:30 pm.

Trading on the stock market continued from 10 am to 12:30 pm amid the lockdown.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Division extended the lockdown to May 16, ordering the employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organsations, banks and non-bank financial institutions not to leave stations during Eid holidays.

Intra-district and intra-city buses will also be allowed to operate from Thursday, but long-haul inter-district buses, trains and launches will still face the ban.