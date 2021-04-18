Home > Business

Cheque clearing, electronic fund transfer services resume

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Apr 2021 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 06:32 PM BdST

Inter-bank cheque settlement and electronic fund transfer services have resumed after an technical glitch disrupted such transactions for five days.

Banks had been facing problems clearing cheques and operating other electronic services since Apr 13 due to a problem with Bangladesh Bank's IT server but the issue has now been resolved, the central bank's spokesperson Sirajul Islam said on Sunday.

"Bangladesh Bank's IT system had a little technical problem. This problem has been solved today. The IT department informed me that now the banks can operate all the services.”

Banks are currently operating on a limited scale amid an 'all-out lockdown' aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Bangladesh.

However, the disruption in the cheque clearing and electronic money transfer services caused a lot of suffering to customers over the last few days.

