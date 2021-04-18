Cheque clearing, electronic fund transfer services resume

Banks had been facing problems clearing cheques and operating other electronic services since Apr 13 due to a problem with Bangladesh Bank's IT server but the issue has now been resolved, the central bank's spokesperson Sirajul Islam said on Sunday.

"Bangladesh Bank's IT system had a little technical problem. This problem has been solved today. The IT department informed me that now the banks can operate all the services.”

Banks are currently operating on a limited scale amid an 'all-out lockdown' aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Bangladesh.

However, the disruption in the cheque clearing and electronic money transfer services caused a lot of suffering to customers over the last few days.