Bangladesh Bank raises limits for cash withdrawal from ATMs in virus lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2021 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 11:22 AM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has raised the limits for cash withdrawal from ATMs during the lockdown that starts on Wednesday.
Customers will be allowed to withdraw from ATMs as much as Tk 100,000, the minimum daily limit, from Apr 14 to Apr 21, according to a notice issued by the central bank on Monday.
Bangladesh Bank asked banks and other financial institutions to ensure adequate cash supply, referring to an order by the Cabinet Division. The authorities must ensure that the ATMs are running with enough cash to meet the public demand.
