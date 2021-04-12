Bangladesh to keep banks closed in new lockdown over coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2021 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2021 08:09 PM BdST
The authorities will keep the banks closed during the new weeklong lockdown beginning on Wednesday to stem the surging coronavirus outbreak.
The Bangladesh Bank ordered the banks to keep their ATM and online services open during the lockdown.
On Tuesday, the banks will be open for transaction from 10am to 1pm as per the ongoing lockdown rules. The banks have until 3pm to finish their other tasks.
The Cabinet Division in a set of new lockdown rules ordered a shutdown of all offices and public transports. The government, however, allowed factories to remain open.
It has also ordered a shutdown of all stores and shopping malls to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections.
Daily staples, including kitchen ingredients, can be sold in open places from 9am to 3pm.
Restaurants will be allowed to take orders online or provide takeaway services on specified time slots.
Citizens are barred from going out without an emergency, such as buying medicines and daily staples, seeking medical treatment or the burial of the dead. People are allowed to visit the vaccination centres to get the shot, but they must carry their vaccination cards.
- Bangladesh caps LPG prices at Tk 975 per cylinder
- Robi reports 82% first-quarter profit growth
- Export-focused clothing factories to stay 'open' in lockdown, claim owners
- Record penalty for Ma's Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder
- China fines Alibaba $2.8 billion in landmark antitrust case
- Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown
- Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Bangladesh to shut all offices, public transports in new lockdown rules
- Export-focused clothing factories to stay 'open' in lockdown, claim owners
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by two days
- Bangladesh extends banking hours ahead of stricter COVID lockdown
- Khaleda is ‘stable’ after contracting coronavirus, BNP says
- Robi reports 82% first-quarter profit growth
- Bangladesh logs 83 new virus deaths, most in a day; cases surge by 7,201
- Singer Mita Haque dies after contracting COVID