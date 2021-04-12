Bangladesh to keep banks closed in new lockdown over coronavirus

The Bangladesh Bank ordered the banks to keep their ATM and online services open during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, the banks will be open for transaction from 10am to 1pm as per the ongoing lockdown rules. The banks have until 3pm to finish their other tasks.

The Cabinet Division in a set of new lockdown rules ordered a shutdown of all offices and public transports. The government, however, allowed factories to remain open.

It has also ordered a shutdown of all stores and shopping malls to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections.

Daily staples, including kitchen ingredients, can be sold in open places from 9am to 3pm.

Restaurants will be allowed to take orders online or provide takeaway services on specified time slots.

Citizens are barred from going out without an emergency, such as buying medicines and daily staples, seeking medical treatment or the burial of the dead. People are allowed to visit the vaccination centres to get the shot, but they must carry their vaccination cards.