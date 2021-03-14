Hassan O Rashid joins Prime Bank as new managing director and CEO
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2021 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2021 03:03 AM BdST
Hassan O Rashid has joined Prime Bank Ltd as the new managing director and chief executive officer.
Prior to joining the Prime Bank, Rashid was additional managing director at Eastern Bank Ltd.
In his eight-year stint, he is “lauded for his leadership role in achieving balance sheet growth and driving the transformation journey of the Eastern Bank”, according to a statement from his new office.
Rashid brings in more than 27 years of experience in banking industry both in local and multinational banks in senior positions in corporate, risk management, SME and retail banking. He started his career with Credit Agricole Indosuez and later moved to HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank in different senior leadership positions.
A graduate of Capital University of the US in economics and business administration, Rashid achieved his master’s degree in international management from Garvin School of Management, Thunderbird, US. He is also a certified "Credit Professional" of Omega, UK.
