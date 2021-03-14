Hasina asks Biman Bangladesh Airlines to improve service

“This is our country which we earned after paying with the blood of millions of martyrs. It’s our duty to brighten the image of Bangladesh,” she said at the inauguration of ‘Akashtori’ and ‘Shwetbalaka’ - two new Dash-8 Q400 aircraft of Biman through videoconference on Sunday.

“The more we elevate our customer services, the more it will propel the growth of the country and its people. So I want you all to do your duty,” she told the Biman employees.

Dash-8 Q400 aircraft ‘Akashtari’ and ‘Swetbalaka’ were added to the Biman Bangladesh Airlines fleet. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the planes via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Sunday, Mar 14, 2021. Photo: PMO

Biman has purchased 16 new modern planes with public fund and it has 21 aircraft in its fleet, the prime minister noted.

“I urge you all to ensure those aircraft are safe and maintained and the quality of passenger service is enhanced,” said Hasina.

Biman represents Bangladesh around the world and therefore the government always tries to develop the airlines, she said.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to establish Bangladesh as the ‘Switzerland of the East’, she said. “Our geographical position puts us [in the middle of] international air routes. Bangladesh could easily become a bridge between the East and the West.”

“We have a number of opportunities to increase our connectivity, communication, trade and business with South Asia and South-East Asia. The Father of the Nation had dreamed of it.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Dash-8 Q400 aircraft ‘Akashtari’ and ‘Swetbalaka’ for the Biman Bangladesh Airlines via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Sunday, Mar 14, 2021. Photo: PMO

The prime minister highlighted her government’s initiatives to modernise Biman and make it better.

BIMAN FLEET

Currently, Biman has introduced the internet and other in-flight facilities, Hasina said. “Which means they (flyers) don’t need to sit idle during a flight but can do their official work. We’ve ensured that.”

After forming government after 21 years, the Awami League ensured the development of airports and Biman, which was in a “disastrous state”, she said. “There was no boarding bridge in the airport. We did all the development.”

Chattogram and Sylhet airports have been elevated to international ones during her government’s rule. She also said the Awami League reopened Rajshahi Airport, Barishal Airport and Syedpur Airport in 2009, which were shut down by the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government.

Cox’s Bazar Airport may contribute a lot in easing travel sufferings on the international air routes, the prime minister said.

Biman is planning to increase the number of flights on both domestic and short international routes with the two new aircraft.

Currently, Biman’s fleet includes four Boeing 777-300 ER planes, four Boeing 787-8, two Boeing 787-9, six Boeing 737 and five Dash 8 Q400 aircraft.