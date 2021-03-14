Hasina asks Biman Bangladesh Airlines to improve service
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2021 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2021 08:05 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has asked Biman Bangladesh Airlines to work on improving the quality of its services, which the prime minister says are linked to the country’s image.
“This is our country which we earned after paying with the blood of millions of martyrs. It’s our duty to brighten the image of Bangladesh,” she said at the inauguration of ‘Akashtori’ and ‘Shwetbalaka’ - two new Dash-8 Q400 aircraft of Biman through videoconference on Sunday.
“The more we elevate our customer services, the more it will propel the growth of the country and its people. So I want you all to do your duty,” she told the Biman employees.
Dash-8 Q400 aircraft ‘Akashtari’ and ‘Swetbalaka’ were added to the Biman Bangladesh Airlines fleet. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the planes via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Sunday, Mar 14, 2021. Photo: PMO
“I urge you all to ensure those aircraft are safe and maintained and the quality of passenger service is enhanced,” said Hasina.
Biman represents Bangladesh around the world and therefore the government always tries to develop the airlines, she said.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to establish Bangladesh as the ‘Switzerland of the East’, she said. “Our geographical position puts us [in the middle of] international air routes. Bangladesh could easily become a bridge between the East and the West.”
“We have a number of opportunities to increase our connectivity, communication, trade and business with South Asia and South-East Asia. The Father of the Nation had dreamed of it.”
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Dash-8 Q400 aircraft ‘Akashtari’ and ‘Swetbalaka’ for the Biman Bangladesh Airlines via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Sunday, Mar 14, 2021. Photo: PMO
BIMAN FLEET
Currently, Biman has introduced the internet and other in-flight facilities, Hasina said. “Which means they (flyers) don’t need to sit idle during a flight but can do their official work. We’ve ensured that.”
After forming government after 21 years, the Awami League ensured the development of airports and Biman, which was in a “disastrous state”, she said. “There was no boarding bridge in the airport. We did all the development.”
Chattogram and Sylhet airports have been elevated to international ones during her government’s rule. She also said the Awami League reopened Rajshahi Airport, Barishal Airport and Syedpur Airport in 2009, which were shut down by the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government.
Cox’s Bazar Airport may contribute a lot in easing travel sufferings on the international air routes, the prime minister said.
Biman is planning to increase the number of flights on both domestic and short international routes with the two new aircraft.
Currently, Biman’s fleet includes four Boeing 777-300 ER planes, four Boeing 787-8, two Boeing 787-9, six Boeing 737 and five Dash 8 Q400 aircraft.
- Hasina wants better Biman service
- Supply crunch drives Dhaka chicken prices
- SEC to look into ‘misuse’ of Padma Bank funds
- Hassan O Rashid is new MD and CEO of Prime Bank
- Padma Bank under SEC scanner
- Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigns
- Apple starts iPhone 12 assembly in India
- China plans for a world without US technology
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Hassan O Rashid joins Prime Bank as new managing director and CEO
- SEC to look into alleged misuse of Padma Bank funds
- Padma Bank under SEC scanner as fresh allegations of abuse, misuse of funds surface
- China's Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigns
- Apple starts iPhone 12 assembly in India
Most Read
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge 67% in a week
- Four injured in Dhaka ‘girder launcher’ collapse
- Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots
- Counterterrorism chief Monirul Islam gets new assignment to lead Special Branch
- SEC to look into alleged misuse of Padma Bank funds
- Hassan O Rashid joins Prime Bank as new managing director and CEO
- DGHS chief warns of looming danger as virus cases surge
- British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions
- Bangladesh logs 1,159 new virus cases, highest daily count in 10 weeks