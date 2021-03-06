bKash links Surokkha COVID vaccine registration portal to its app

The company took the initiative jointly with the ICT Division as its app has “become a part of daily lifestyle for millions of customers”, bKash said in a statement on Saturday.

On the bKash app, users can avail wide range of services, such as utility bill payment, mobile recharge, send money, add money and merchant payment.

Customers can go to the Surokkha portal directly by tapping the Surokkha icon on the Suggestions section on the bKash app.

They can select Bangla or English option for registration as they wish.

For COVID vaccine registration, users need to have NID card, mobile phone and few other details.

To start the registration process, a user needs to click on the Vaccine Registration tab at first and then verify identity by selecting best suited category from multiple options.

A code will be given to users from the system to type correctly under a box after the NID card number and date of birth are provided.

After verification, the users need to fill up the pre-existing health condition portion of the form. With other minor details, users are then allowed to select their preferred vaccination venue from a drop down list, subject to availability of the slots.

In the last step, the registrants will receive an OTP code which should be typed to complete the process.

Customers will find their Vaccine Card after the registration options are filled up. They can download the card from there as well.

After completion of the form, the users will receive an SMS where the date of their appointment for receiving the vaccine will be mentioned.

Those whose registration has already been completed will also get the current status information from the Check Status option on the portal.

For vaccination, a citizen needs to provide the Vaccine Card, the SMS containing the name of the centre and the date of vaccination, and the NID card.