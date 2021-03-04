Spotify now open for business for advertisers in Bangladesh

The two others are Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Httpool will serve as Spotify’s local advertising sales partner, according to a media release.

The global audio streaming subscription service is now available in Bangladesh offering brands a “new opportunity to reach millions of engaged listeners through its innovative and creative ad-supported free tier”.

Available for free to all in Bangladesh since Feb 23, Spotify offers the “best” listening experience for local and international music of over 70 million tracks across thousands of devices including mobile, smart speakers, desktop and gaming consoles.

“This makes it simple for people to soundtrack every moment of their lives as they workout, cook, entertain, study, and everything in between, wherever they are. This streaming behaviour is the foundation of Spotify’s Streaming Intelligence, its unique first-party data and insights that are based on users’ streaming behaviour,” the statement said.

“For advertisers, this presents an unparalleled opportunity to reach engaged listeners with the right messages in the right context,” it added.

Since launch, Spotify has partnered with a limited selection of brands to advertise on Spotify Free in the region. The partners in Bangladesh include Unilever, Evaly and bKash.

Fully localised, the Spotify platform offers advertisers a diverse selection of ways to reach their audiences based on campaign goals and how users are engaging with the platform. These include audio, video and display ad experiences.

Advertisers can reach logged-in audiences however they choose to listen as they stream across devices, including mobile, desktop, connected speakers, gaming consoles, and more.

Globally, Spotify Free users spend an average of 2.5 hours each day listening to audio on the platform through multiple devices.

“We’re in the midst of the audio renaissance as millions of people worldwide turn to digital audio every day for entertainment, education and moments of respite. There's truly no more creative space in media today,” said Lee Brown, VP, global head of advertising business at Spotify.

“We’re excited to unlock the power of Spotify’s audio-first platform and the unique data and insights it affords to help marketers connect with their audiences in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka,” Brown added.

"As we continue to expand our partnerships in the APAC, we are thrilled to collaborate with Spotify. They are the perfect partners to share unique audio content experiences with the audience in Bangladesh, where mobile penetration is almost 100%. We are determined to build on our expertise from European markets to support local brands and their agencies with the latest insights and knowledge to leverage the full potential of advertising on Spotify," said Sunny Nagpal, co-founder and regional managing director of Httpool APAC.