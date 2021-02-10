Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 88

He passed away in Dubai on Wednesday, according to his family.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid have mourned the businessman.

Zainul left his footprint in several sectors, such as banking and insurance, power, economic zones, aviation, housing, healthcare and education, with the activities of Sikder Group.

The companies under the group include Power Pack Ports, Power Pack Economic Zone, Sikder Insurance, Power Pack Holdings, Sikder Real Estate and Multiplex Holdings.

He established several medical colleges as well as universities. English daily the Bangladesh Post is a publication of Sikder Group.

Zainul’s sons Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder are directors of the group while his daughter Parveen Haque Sikder is an MP from the seats reserved for women.