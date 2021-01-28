Grameenphone, Bangladesh’s most valued company, extends gains after full-year 'solid' earnings in pandemic

The stock closed 0.94 percent higher on Thursday, after extending the gains for the second day.

The fourth quarter of the year experienced a decent season of earnings, thanks to lower costs of finance and tax expenses.

Grameenphone, the largest company by market value in Bangladesh, disclosed that its net profit rose 12.3 percent to Tk 10.3 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to its website. But its net operating cash flow deteriorated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grameenphone has reported Tk 139.6 billion in full-year revenue, registering a 2.8 percent drop amid the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The country's largest mobile operator acquired 2.6 million new subscribers during the year, marking 3.4 percent year-on-year growth, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Grameenphone's subscriber base stood at 79 million at the end of 2020, of which 41.3 million, or 52.2%, are using internet services.

“During the fourth quarter, we reached more than 14,000 4G sites, and witnessed a promising growth of 65.6% in 4G users, ending 2020 with19.8 million customers empowered with 4G, which is a major milestone while entering 2021,” said Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone.

“Economic recovery in the fourth quarter was lower than expected, impacting us in a year full of unprecedented challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Through collaboration and dialogue, Grameenphone has resolved several regulatory issues during this period and was "successful in ensuring uninterrupted operations in their network and distribution value chain" while expanding network operations in the fourth quarter, according to Azman.

“While uncertainties remain from COVID-19, we are committed to using our technology expertise and digital know-how in aiding the recovery from this pandemic by bringing in innovative products and services for our customers. We believe in meaningful consultations that can enrich our service propositions and facilitate the country towards growth,” Azman said.

“Grameenphone is reporting a year over year degrowth of 3.7 percent in total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020. A solid operational performance despite economic uncertainty with strong acquisition drive led to 1.4 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter,” said Jens Becker, CFO of Grameenphone.

In 2020, data revenue increased by 14 percent, while data usage grew by 60.6 percent compared to the previous year.

The Board of Directors recommended a final cash dividend of 145 percent, taking the total dividends for the year to 275 percent.

During the fourth quarter, Grameenphone invested Tk 4 billion to bolster its network coverage. The total number of sites now stands at 16,547.