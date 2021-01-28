Fair Electronics opens Samsung air conditioner manufacturing plant in Narsingdi
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2021 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 03:36 AM BdST
Fair Electronics, a concern of Fair Group and authorised manufacturer of Samsung electronic products in Bangladesh, has opened an air conditioner manufacturing plant in Narsingdi’s Shibpur.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the factory premises on Wednesday, a media statement from Fair Electronics said.
Palak along with senior ICT officials, journalists and Fair Group management visited mobile phone and consumer electronics factory premises to see the production process. He praised the quality of the production process, and the technological skills of workers, it read.
Factory workers and employees of Fair Group have been encouraged by the visit of state minister and have committed to deliver best quality products with the vision to promote “Made in Bangladesh”, it added.
“Fair Electronics is producing all smartphone and consumer electronics and it will surely boost our country’s light engineering sector,” Palak was quoted as saying.
“Samsung mobile phone and consumer electronics factory will inspire confidence in foreign investors, especially hi-tech companies, which will enhance our employment opportunities.
“We hope they will contribute to our export in the near future. We assure our continued our support for Samsung, Fair Electronics and all other similar hi-tech industries,” Palak added.
Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, chairman of Fair Group, said, “We are inaugurating this latest Samsung air conditioner manufacturing plant to fulfil our customer demands [by making the products affordable].
“This factory will generate employment and bring foreign currencies through the export of air conditioners and other consumer electronics.”
