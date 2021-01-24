Minister Group head hopes products helping people maintain health, hygiene in pandemic

Minister has introduced some new brands along with scores of products amid the outbreak, he said during a monthly meeting of the Group’s Human Care Division at its head office in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Saturday.

These include Safety Plus hand wash, glass cleaner, floor cleaner, detergent powder, Chand fabric brightener, Chand dish wash liquid and toilet cleaner.

“We hope that all our products will contribute to maintaining the health and hygiene of general people. Minister's products are meant to meet everyone’s expectation,” Razzak said.

Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, Human Care Division Director Syed Abul Kashem Rana, Deputy Director Debashish Karmakar and other officials and sales representatives were present at the meeting.

The senior officers of the Human Care Division elaborated on issues such as their policy and sales strategy.