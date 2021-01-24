Minister Group head hopes products helping people maintain health, hygiene in pandemic
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2021 08:44 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2021 08:44 PM BdST
MA Razzak Khan Raj, the head of Minister Group, is confident the new range of products will help their customers to maintain health and hygiene during the coronavirus pandemic.
Minister has introduced some new brands along with scores of products amid the outbreak, he said during a monthly meeting of the Group’s Human Care Division at its head office in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Saturday.
“We hope that all our products will contribute to maintaining the health and hygiene of general people. Minister's products are meant to meet everyone’s expectation,” Razzak said.
Chief Financial Officer Mohammad Fakhrul Islam, Human Care Division Director Syed Abul Kashem Rana, Deputy Director Debashish Karmakar and other officials and sales representatives were present at the meeting.
The senior officers of the Human Care Division elaborated on issues such as their policy and sales strategy.
- Committee on setting cooking oil prices
- Minister Group 'helping people maintain health'
- India to tighten e-commerce foreign investment rules
- Toshiba regains Tokyo exchange's top category
- Beximco Pharma to buy majority Sanofi stake
- Alesha Mart offers 30% discount
- Wall Street closes at record highs
- Asian garment makers unite to pressure Western brands
- Bangladesh forms committee on cooking oil after price hike
- Toshiba regains Tokyo exchange's top category amid calls for better governance
- Indian trader group says minister pledges strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce
- Alesha Mart offers 30pc discount on products
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- Wall Street closes at record highs as Netflix jumps, Biden inaugurated
Most Read
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- School reopening: regular classes for 10th, 12th graders; one class a week for others
- How Bangladesh plans to inoculate the masses after receiving COVID vaccine
- Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot safe, produced immune response in early human trial: The Lancet
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- Bangladesh extends quarantine for UK arrivals to seven days from four
- Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin
- Larry King, breezy interviewer of the famous and infamous, dies at 87
- ‘The White Tiger’ review: don’t call him a slumdog