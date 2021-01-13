Regulator orders bourses to investigate abnormal share price fluctuation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 12:09 AM BdST
The stock market regulator has ordered the two bourses of the country to find out the reasons behind fluctuation of prices of some shares by over 50 percent in the past one month.
The Market Surveillance and Intelligence Department of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission sent letters containing the orders to the managing directors and chief legal officers of Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chattrogram Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
BSEC Deputy Director Mohammad Shamsur Rahman asked the officials of the bourses to report back within 45 days.
The regulator also ordered the bourses to investigate the shares, of which the earnings or EPS increased by 50 percent or more in a year.
The two stock exchanges will have to investigate why turnover of some shares increased by 5 percent or more in six months.
They will also have to find out why the prices of some shares began changing by more than 30 percent from more than 10 days before the publication of price sensitive information.
The bourses will need to find out whether there has been any manipulation in the exchange of these shares.
Buoyed by rise by several times in prices of share prices of some companies, including newly listed ones, the main indices of the two bourses have been increasing for past few days.
On Tuesday, DSEX closed at 23-month high of 5,861 with a nearly 2.5 percent rise.
- Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
- Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business
- An urgent reckoning for the Trump brand
- Parler accuses Amazon of breaking antitrust law in suspending hosting services
- Bangladesh allows private traders to import 487,000 tonnes of rice
- Saudi Arabia to build zero carbon city in NEOM business zone
Most Read
- Bangladesh government institute BRICM develops nasal spray to kill coronavirus
- Senior Bangladesh citizens to get half of first 5m vaccine shots
- Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business
- India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- COVID vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh by Jan 25: official
- Malaysia declares emergency to curb virus, shoring up government
- 'Please help us': Migrants, exposed to freezing Bosnia winter, await chance to reach EU
- US House Democrats set plan for removing Trump over Capitol attack
- Three dead as bridge collapses in Rangamati