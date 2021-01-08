A curious case of how laundered money travels
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2021 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2021 06:27 PM BdST
It is a curious case of “layering” in financial crimes. Suspicious funds taken by an account holder are spread out throughout the financial system: banks, other financial institutions and the capital market. Layering masks the source of the money through a series of transactions and bookkeeping tricks. In the final step, the laundered money is withdrawn from the legitimate account to be used for whatever purposes the criminals have in mind for it.
A financial institution in Bangladesh disbursed a huge amount of loans to several companies owned by an unnamed man. A report by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) revealed that the financial institution issued cheques, to disburse loans, not only to the borrower companies but also to various fictitious accounts held with banks. BFIU named the lender as “AB Finance Ltd” for illustrative purposes.
The loans were given to several companies owned by the borrower, whose name was withheld in the latest BFIU report, while the lender also issued cheques to fictitious accounts held with 40 different banks.
Of the 50 disbursed loans, 30 involved the transfer of nearly Tk 20 billion to the accounts of the borrower, his relatives along with a few directors of the financial institution and other associates.
The borrower and his associates parked Tk 4 billion in 30 accounts with just two banks, according to the BFIU’s annual report for 2019-20.
The respective bank branches failed to perform customer due-diligence during the opening of the accounts, while also ignoring transaction monitoring duties even though there was enough suspicion of funds being layered by the account holder, according to the report released on Thursday.
A BFIU analysis further revealed that the companies, to which the financial institution sanctioned the loans, had no physical existence. The loans were essentially sanctioned to shell companies that existed only on paper, with the borrower using the funds to purchase shares of the lending firm in the secondary market through four entities that he controlled, eventually attaining a 35 percent stake in the institution.
The borrower soon became the chairman of the firm and positioned his associates as directors on the financial institution's board, according to the report.
The lender also gave Tk 4 billion to six brokerage houses or asset management companies which later declined to repay the loans.
This was a violation of the Financial Institutions Act,1993 which limited investments by financial institutions in the capital market to 25 percent of their paid-up capital.
Incidentally, the lender crossed that limit by 600 percent, prompting a period of aggressive lending in favour of shell companies that saw two-thirds of its capital being embezzled by the borrower and his close associates.
Around Tk 32 billion was subsequently transferred out of the financial institution’s entire loan portfolio of Tk 50 billion.
"It was evident that the board of AB Finance Ltd, its top management, internal audit department, chief financial officer and officials at its credit division were all involved in facilitating these nefarious activities," the BFIU said.
It later came to light that the loans were being made to shell companies and funds were being diverted to other activities and ultimately laundered abroad by the borrower, who is now staying abroad to evade prosecution.
Upon uncovering the “contours of this financial scam”, the BFIU forwarded an intelligence report to law-enforcement for further action.
- A curious case of money laundering
- Stimulus package: BGMEA seeks more favours
- Navana launches Toyota’s Corolla Cross
- Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump
- US stocks hold gains amid violence at the Capitol
- Shwapno signs mgX MoU for 2-hour delivery
- French artificial heart maker sees commercial sales in Q2
- Saudi Arabia vows extra oil output cuts
- BGMEA writes open letter for more favours to repay COVID stimulus package loans
- Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump
- Navana brings Toyota’s all-new Corolla Cross SUV to Bangladesh
- US stocks hold gains amid violence at the Capitol
- Shwapno signs MoU with mgX for delivery within 2 hours from order
- French artificial heart maker Carmat sees commercial sales in Q2, shares surge
Most Read
- Police to probe Dhaka schoolgirl’s death at friend’s home
- Woman shot inside US Capitol identified as Air Force veteran
- Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh making every effort to bring coronavirus vaccine quickly: Hasina
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
- Hasina set to address nation to mark second year of govt
- Bangladesh again asks Pakistan to apologise for 1971 genocide
- Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
- Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege
- How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm US Capitol