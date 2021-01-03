Walton launches Season-9 of Digital Campaign with free fridge offer

It is offering the customers free fridge every hour or millions of takas worth of cash vouchers upon purchase of Walton fridge or washing machine from Walton Plaza and its distributor outlets or online platform Eplaza all over the country as part of the campaign.

The campaign will continue uninterrupted from Jan 2, 2020, as per an announcement made at the launch at Walton’s corporate office in Dhaka on Saturday.

SM Ashraful Alam, director of Walton Group, joined the programme virtually while Golam Murshed, managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd, announced the campaign open.

Among others, the company’s deputy managing directors SM Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, executive directors SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Mohammad Rayhan, Firoj Alam, Anisur Rahman Mollick, Ariful Ambia, Amin Khan, Dr Md Shakhawat Hossen and Toufiq-Ul-Quader were also present.

Anisur Rahman Mollick, CEO of Walton Refrigerator, said they have been conducting the Digital Campaign across the country to create a database of the customers for online automation of after-sales service operation.

Some details such as customer name, contact number and product model number are being stored on Walton server.

As a result, Walton users will easily get the services even if their product warranty cards are lost.

The customer database will also help the service centre representatives to get feedback on the services.