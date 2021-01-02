Alesha Mart launches e-commerce business promising faster delivery

The service was launched at an inauguration ceremony attended by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday.

To ensure an easy and hassle-free online shopping experience and the fastest doorstep delivery service, Alesha Mart offers a wide range of products and services to meet the market demand of the emerging digital e-commerce industry, it said in a statement.

The e-commerce business features a combination of quality products, medicine delivery service, discounts, membership packages, the convenience of buying grocery products on credit, while offering a platform for freelancers and small-business entrepreneurs to export local products.

"It is my immense pleasure to introduce Alesha Mart to meet the growing demand of trusted and quality e-commerce service provider in Bangladesh which will truly add value to customers’ daily life,” Md Monzur Alam Sikder, the chairman of Alesha Mart Ltd said.

“Alesha Mart is committed to reaching faster at doorstep to put a smile on customers. We have designed some unique services to enrich online shopping experience and enhance customer satisfaction,” he added.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, “I am delighted for starting the new journey of Alesha Mart in the e-commerce sector of Bangladesh. I hope Alesha Mart will meet the desired demand of online shoppers. I wish all the success for future endeavours of Alesha Mart.”

Mohibur Rahman Manik, MP, Sadia Chowdhury, managing director of Alesha Mart Ltd, Md Atiqur Rahman, CEO of Alesha Mart Ltd, Syed Tanvir Hassan, executive director of Alesha Export & Import Ltd, Md Ashraful Hoque, executive director of Alesha Solutions Ltd, Md Nurul Islam, head of banking & finance, Jannatun Nahar, executive director of Alesha Mart Ltd among others were present at the ceremony.