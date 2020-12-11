Home > Business

PRAN-RFL’s four companies receive top VAT Payer awards

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Dec 2020 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2020 08:14 PM BdST

Four companies of PRAN-RFL Group have received awards for paying the highest amounts of VAT in production category at the district level for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The four companies are RFL Electronics Ltd, Banga Bakers Ltd, Banga Building Materials Ltd and Durable Plastic Ltd in Narsingdi, Sylhet, Habiganj and Magura districts.

The National Board of Revenue distributed the awards at an event on Thursday to mark the National VAT Day.

Choudhury Atiur Rasul, PRAN-RFL Group’s director of accounts, said they were “delighted” to receive the awards.

“We will continue to play a role in the economic development of the country by paying VAT in the future,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories