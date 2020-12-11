PRAN-RFL’s four companies receive top VAT Payer awards

The four companies are RFL Electronics Ltd, Banga Bakers Ltd, Banga Building Materials Ltd and Durable Plastic Ltd in Narsingdi, Sylhet, Habiganj and Magura districts.

The National Board of Revenue distributed the awards at an event on Thursday to mark the National VAT Day.

Choudhury Atiur Rasul, PRAN-RFL Group’s director of accounts, said they were “delighted” to receive the awards.

“We will continue to play a role in the economic development of the country by paying VAT in the future,” he said.