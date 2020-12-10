Robi holds IPO lottery draw, 465,290 emerge as winners
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2020 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 07:30 PM BdST
Robi Axiata Ltd has held the lottery draw for its initial public offering or IPO in Bangladesh’s capital market through a digital platform.
As many as 465,290 applicants emerged as winners in the lottery, held in association with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology at Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.
More than 1.28 million investors applied for the Robi IPO in three categories - general investors, those who have suffered losses and expatriates, said Shahed Alam, Robi’s chief corporate and regulatory officer.
Among the 1.08 million general applicants, 310,914 won the lottery, while 77,548 came out winners from 94,573 loss-making applicants. Of the 97,692 expatriate applicants, 465,290 won the lottery.
The results of the draw will be published on the websites of Robi, Dhaka and Chattogram Stock Exchanges and IDLC Investments, the issue manager of the IPO.
“All listed companies are provided with some forms of benefit. Taking that into
account, we also wanted a 2 percent minimum turnover tax and a 10 percent exemption from the corporate tax rate,” Mahtab said.
“When our competing operator was listed, they received a 10 percent exemption. Robi’s effective tax rate is now 77 percent due to the minimum turnover tax, and for our competing company, the effective tax rate is 40 percent despite being in the same market.”
“We hope this discrimination will come to an end and we will be able to present something good to our investors in the days to come,” he said.
Robi received more than 10 times the number of applications allocated for eligible investors.
The applications for the IPO of Robi, the second largest mobile operator in the country in terms of subscribers, to raise Tk 3.87 billion from the capital market were received in November.
Robi had initially hoped to raise more than Tk 5.23 billion by offloading over 523 million shares priced at Tk 10 each. It collected Tk 1.36 billion by selling 136 million shares to its employees. It allocated Tk 1.55 billion shares for eligible investors and the rest for general investors.
