Bangladesh to buy another 50,000 tonnes of rice from Indian supplier

Additional Cabinet Secretary Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal announced the purchase in a virtual briefing after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Wednesday.

Law Minister Anisul Huq chaired the meeting as Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is currently abroad.

Mumbai-based Rika Global Impex Ltd became the lowest bidder to supply the rice at $404.35 per tonne or Tk 34.28 per kg.

On Dec 2, the government approved a proposal to import 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati parboiled rice from India. The lowest bidder to supply that lot was PK Agri Link Pvt Ltd of West Bengal.