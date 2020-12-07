Nagad wins Best Digital Financial Service Award 2020 from Business Tabloid

“We are delighted to achieve this award. We consider it as recognition for our massive initiative aimed at technology adoption to achieve financial inclusion in the country,” Nagad said in a statement on Sunday.

“It is also our pride that business magazine like Business Tabloid studied us and has put Nagad on the winning list. We have been working on financial inclusion with utmost importance since the launch of the service,” it added.

“The technology that Nagad is using to include millions of unbanked people financially is undoubtedly the best in the country and the most modern in the world. I believe this international recognition will motivate Nagad to work harder for the people of the country,” said Tanvir A Mishuk, the managing director of Nagad.

Nominations for the award were based on various criteria, such as innovations, accomplishments, and contributions.

Nagad had earlier won the Digital Opportunity and Financial Inclusion Award from the World Information Technology and Services Alliance or WITSA in November.