Nagad wins Best Digital Financial Service Award 2020 from Business Tabloid
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2020 12:56 AM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 12:56 AM BdST
Nagad, the financial service provider of Bangladesh Post Office, has been named the Best Digital Financial Service Award 2020 by Business Tabloid.
“We are delighted to achieve this award. We consider it as recognition for our massive initiative aimed at technology adoption to achieve financial inclusion in the country,” Nagad said in a statement on Sunday.
“It is also our pride that business magazine like Business Tabloid studied us and has put Nagad on the winning list. We have been working on financial inclusion with utmost importance since the launch of the service,” it added.
“The technology that Nagad is using to include millions of unbanked people financially is undoubtedly the best in the country and the most modern in the world. I believe this international recognition will motivate Nagad to work harder for the people of the country,” said Tanvir A Mishuk, the managing director of Nagad.
Nominations for the award were based on various criteria, such as innovations, accomplishments, and contributions.
Nagad had earlier won the Digital Opportunity and Financial Inclusion Award from the World Information Technology and Services Alliance or WITSA in November.
- Nagad wins Best Digital Financial Service Award
- Sony to shut a Malaysia factory
- 1% bonus on bKash remittance
- JD.com to accept China's digital currency
- 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign gains traction
- Exports grow again on vaccine hopes
- India-Bangladesh pipeline construction begins
- Big Oil bets on retail networks in an electric era
Most Read
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Bangabandhu statue vandals in Kushtia are ‘from a madrasa’
- Is ‘natural immunity’ from COVID better than a vaccine?
- Bangladesh FDI inflow continues its downward trend in pandemic
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India, media say