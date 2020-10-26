Reneka from Bangladesh becomes top Telenor executive for a day

Grameenphone and Telenor are collaborating with Plan International Bangladesh to organise the #GirlsTakeover campaign to observe the occasion.

Every year, girls worldwide take over leading roles in media, entertainment, business, and politics for a day to promote equality, freedom, and representation for girls and young women.

This year, three young women from Telenor's operating markets – Bangladesh, Norway, and Myanmar – had the opportunity to take over roles in Telenor’s Group Executive Management.

Reneka, who has been actively involved in advocacy for women's rights and gender equality, pipped the two other girls to the post.

In 2020, she participated in the High-Level Political Forum as a youth advocate. She is majoring in anthropology and is highly enthusiastic about bringing positive changes to society for girls and young women.

"As a girl and concerned citizen, I wish to enjoy my civic rights in a safe and protective environment. Everyone should respect females and value their contribution in both the public and private sphere. I wish to work as a young influencer in my society and shift the power relation for gender equality globally," said Reneka.

"I am grateful to Grameenphone, Telenor Group, and Plan International Bangladesh for giving me the opportunity for such an outstanding experience."

As members of the Group Executive Management at Telenor, the three young women virtually presented their perspectives on women in the technology sector. The presentations highlighted both opportunities and impediments that women face in the technology sector, both in their nation and globally.

Inspired by the exhibits, Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group, committed to connecting the girls with the CEO of Telenor's telecommunication in their respective countries to share their local insights.

Commenting on the issue, Brekke said, “At Telenor, we strive to develop services that work for everybody.”

“To succeed with that, we need a range of perspectives and insights among our own people. This morning, I had the pleasure of speaking to three young girls to gain their perspectives on technology in their countries and globally. Lots of positive energy, but also clear evidence that we still have work to do to remove the hurdles that keep great talent from wanting to join our industry.”

In 2018, Telenor Group and Plan International entered into a global partnership to collaborate on a range of digital and mobile technology solutions to help advance children and young people's rights, with a particular focus on equality for girls, it said in a statement.

All joint projects will focus on building skills for a digital future and bridging the digital gender gap – giving girls the necessary access, skills, and opportunities to create technological solutions.