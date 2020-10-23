Workers of Diganta Sweaters protest in Gazipur fearing job losses

They gathered on the factory premises at Nawjor and chanted slogans on Thursday before police came and took control of the situation after talking to the workers and the authorities.

The company said it would pay the workers basic salary during the layoff following the rules, according to Bason Police Station OC Rafiqul Islam.

“But the workers are afraid that they will be fired and will not get their salary. So they started protesting,” he said.

The factory in a notice said the workers will receive their due payments a day after completion of their scheduled tasks.

It also promised to call the workers back as it expects an order on Dec 26.