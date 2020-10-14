UCB launches Taqwa Islamic banking services

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury unveiled the UCB Taqwa Islamic Banking services called Taqwa as the chief guest at its corporate office in Dhaka on Monday.

Among others, UCB Vice-Chairman and Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee Bazal Ahmed, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, chairman of UCB’s executive committee, Director Bashir Ahmed, Managing Director and Member of UCB’s Shariah Supervisory Committee Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Shariah Supervisory Committee members Professor AFM Akbar Hossain, Prof KM Saiful Islam Khan, Mohammed Nasir Uddin (Azhary), Mohammad Manjurur Rahman, and other senior executives were present at the inauguration ceremony.

“UCB Taqwa is committed to offer best-in-class banking services with full compliance to Shariah regulations,” the bank said in a statement.