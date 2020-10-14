UCB launches Taqwa Islamic banking services
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2020 08:15 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2020 08:15 AM BdST
The United Commercial Bank or UCB has launched Islamic banking services.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury unveiled the UCB Taqwa Islamic Banking services called Taqwa as the chief guest at its corporate office in Dhaka on Monday.
Among others, UCB Vice-Chairman and Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee Bazal Ahmed, Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, chairman of UCB’s executive committee, Director Bashir Ahmed, Managing Director and Member of UCB’s Shariah Supervisory Committee Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Shariah Supervisory Committee members Professor AFM Akbar Hossain, Prof KM Saiful Islam Khan, Mohammed Nasir Uddin (Azhary), Mohammad Manjurur Rahman, and other senior executives were present at the inauguration ceremony.
“UCB Taqwa is committed to offer best-in-class banking services with full compliance to Shariah regulations,” the bank said in a statement.
- Adcomm faces Tk 57.6m VAT dodge charges
- Do pasties or chips make a meal amid COVID lockdown?
- Othoba holds ‘Mega Shopping Festival’
- US should try to delay Ant IPO: senator
- Microsoft to let most employees work remotely
- Myanmar-born 'dreamer' snaps up US drilling leases
- Singapore Airlines to resume Dhaka flights
- Paytm targets a million apps on its mini app store
Most Read
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- BNP leader Rizvi hospitalised after heart attack
- '45 percent' of Dhaka residents carry COVID-19 antibodies: study
- President Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases
- Under-fire former DUCSU VP Nur calls rape accuser a woman of loose morals
- Writer Rashid Haider dies at 80
- Stranded Bangladeshi migrants cannot return to Italy this year: FM
- Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1
- Adcomm faces Tk 57.6 million VAT dodge charges
- 'I have failed' - Kim Jong Un shows tearful side in confronting North Korea's hardships