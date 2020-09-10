StanChart, bKash and Valyou launch Bangladesh’s first blockchain remittance service

The service is powered by innovative blockchain technology from Ant Group, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Wage earner remittance by expatriate Bangladeshis is one of the key pillars to the Bangladesh economy and a major contributor to the nation’s foreign currency reserves.

Malaysia is an important part of this remittance ecosystem.

Bangladeshi migrants in Malaysia who are bKash wallet users can send wage remittance via Valyou to a beneficiary in Bangladesh through this service.

Standard Chartered Bank is the fund settlement bank and regulatory approval holder for the service which collaborates with Standard Chartered, Ant Group, bKash and Valyou to cater to the Bangladeshi diaspora based in Malaysia.

Ant Group’s applied blockchain technology helps stream the remittance process and radically improves the speed of delivery as well as improving information security and enhancing transparency of the process.

The service is in the final stages of commercial testing and will be available to customers in Bangladesh and Malaysia soon.

“We are delighted to be able to introduce a new-generation with a technological solution that will make the remittance experience simple and faster by presenting the service available for 24 hours a day,” said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of the bank’s Bangladesh unit.

The recipients can easily cash out from 240,000 nearby agent points across the country and also avail a wide range of other bKash services after receiving money.

“This technological integration will bring great convenience to both the recipients and the senders and will contribute further to our foreign remittance earnings," said bKash’s CEO Kamal Quadir.

“We continue to offer convenience to our customers especially during these challenging times so that Bangladeshis in Malaysia can use the Valyou mobile wallet to send money directly to the bKash wallet,” Valyou’s CEO Prasanna Rao said.

Valyou customers in Malaysia can cash-in using online banking, ATMs and by a network of over 1,300 merchants offering cash-in and cash-out services.

“Valyou has always been in the forefront of adopting new technology aimed to enhance customer efficiency. We believe that this blockchain technology integration will save cost and time without compromising safety and security of the remittance transaction sent from Valyou to bKash,” Rao said.