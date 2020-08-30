Vision Electronics, Regal Furniture distribute prizes among DITF raffle draw winners
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2020 08:33 AM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 08:33 AM BdST
Vision Electronics and Regal Furniture have distributed prizes among the winners of a raffle draw for customers of the ‘Dhaka International Trade Fair 2020’.
RFL Group Managing Director RN Paul handed the prizes to the winners at an event held at the RFL headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday.
It took time to hold the programme due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Mahabubul Wahid, general manager of marketing at Vision Electronics.
The companies have given the same amount of money to the winners instead of air tickets because of the travel restrictions across the world, he added.
Vision Electronics operation chiefs Nur Alam, Rasheduzzaman and Mahbubur Rahman, Regal Furniture Operation Chief Shafiul Alom Khan and Marketing Chief Debashish Sarkar were present at the prize-giving event.
