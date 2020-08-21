Russia ships first reactor vessel, steam generator for Bangladesh nuclear power plant
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Aug 2020 03:54 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2020 03:54 AM BdST
Russia’s AEM-Technology has shipped the first key elements of Bangladesh’s Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
AEM, part of Rosatom’s machine-building division JSC Atomenergomash, announced the shipment of a VVER-1200 reactor and a steam generator on Thursday.
Both were manufactured at the Atommash plant in Volgodonsk, the largest nuclear engineering production site in Russia.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna consists of two units with a capacity of 1200 MW each. The first unit is expected to be put into operation in 2023, and the second one in 2024.
“Further, our equipment has a long way to go - it will travel another 14 thousand kilometers by sea to be at the construction site of the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh by the end of this year,” he added.
Nuclear power plants on the base of the VVER-1200 reactor are characterised by an “unprecedented level of safety, which allows them to be classified as generation 3+”, Rosatom said in a statement.
The transportation of massive equipment -- the weight of the reactor vessel is 333.6 tonnes while the steam generator is 340 tonnes -- is a complex logistic operation.
From the Atommash site, the reactor vessel and the steam generator were separately transported by special automotive equipment to the pier of the Tsimlyansk water reservoir in Volgodonsk, in order to then sail to Novorossiysk, and from there - via the Black Sea and the Suez Canal - to the construction site - to Bangladesh.
It will also manufacture equipment for the turbine hall building: high-pressure heaters, vacuum, condensate and feed pumps, equipment for separation systems and reheating of the turbine unit.
In total, during 2018-2022, over 13,000 tonnes of unique equipment will be manufactured and shipped.
