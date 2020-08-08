Bangladesh bringing high-speed internet to remote islands via Bangabandhu Satellite
Shamim Ahamed, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Aug 2020 03:24 AM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2020 03:24 AM BdST
Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited or BCSCL has begun work to bring high-speed internet through Bangabandhu Satellite to 31 remote islands where it is difficult to give connections through cable or expand network.
The state company’s Chairman Shahjahan Mahmood told bdnews24.com that they connected 20 of the islands via the first satellite of the country under a Tk 400 million project that is expected to be completed this year.
Hamed Hasan Muhammad Mohiuddin, the project’s director, said 11 of the islands are situated in Bhola, eight in Chandpur, seven in Patuakhali, and one each in Pirojpur, Barishal and Noakhali.
Saint Martin’s Island in Cox’s Bazar will also get internet access under the project for emergency reasons though it has mobile internet facilities
The authorities are setting up around five Very Small Aperture Terminals or VSATs in each of the islands for connections with 10 Mbps download speed and 4 Mbps upload speed.
The schools and government offices on the islands were being given WiFi connections.
More than 300,000 people will get the services once the project is completed. It began in March 2019.
Mohiuddin said the project emphasises telemedicine and education. “We’ve achieved success after giving connections experimentally,” he said.
BCSCL began operating with its own earnings through the satellite two years after it was launched into space in May 2018.
As many as 35 private TV stations are using the satellite for broadcast. It is also used for direct-to-home television services.
