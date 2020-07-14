Bashundhara supports families of three journalists who died of COVID-19
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2020 08:48 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2020 08:48 AM BdST
Bashundhara Group has supported families of the three journalists who died of novel coronavirus infection.
Its Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir handed over a cheque of Tk 500,000 to each of the families on Sunday.
The three journalists are Homayuan Kabir Khokon, city editor and chief reporter of the Daily Shomoyer Alo, its Senior Sub Editor Mahmudul Hakim Apu and the Bhorer Kagoj’s Crime Reporter Aslam Rahman.
Khokon’s wife Sharmin Sultana Rina, Apu’s wife Arifa Sultana and Aslam’s wife Fatema Rahman received the aid at the Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters-2 in Dhaka.
“Bashundhara once again proved that the company stands beside the people,” said the Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam, who was present on the occasion. The Kaler Kantho Editor Imdadul Haq Milan was also present.
