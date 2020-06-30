Home > Business

Bangladesh's Dataful reaches final of Startup Istanbul competition

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2020 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2020 10:12 PM BdST

Dataful, a Bangladeshi firm, has reached the final round of the Startup Istanbul competition in Turkey.

A total of 54 startups fought it out  in the competition which began on July 24.

An expert panel made up of members from the US, Europe and the Middle East later selected nine startups as finalists.

Although a few other startups from Bangladesh also took part in the competition, Dataful finished second among the pack to book a berth in the competition's final on June 30, it said in a statement.

It will compete against startups from India, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the finale.

As many as 160,916 startups from 166 countries applied for a place in the competition with Dataful ranking in the top 100. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.