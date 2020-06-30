Bangladesh's Dataful reaches final of Startup Istanbul competition

A total of 54 startups fought it out in the competition which began on July 24.

An expert panel made up of members from the US, Europe and the Middle East later selected nine startups as finalists.

Although a few other startups from Bangladesh also took part in the competition, Dataful finished second among the pack to book a berth in the competition's final on June 30, it said in a statement.

It will compete against startups from India, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the finale.

As many as 160,916 startups from 166 countries applied for a place in the competition with Dataful ranking in the top 100.