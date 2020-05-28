National Bank denies threat claims, brings countercharges against Exim Bank
National Bank Limited has brushed aside the charges against one of its directors and his brother that they threatened top executives of Exim Bank.
The NBL has leveled countercharges against Exim, saying its directors had taken loans from NBL.
Abdul Baset Majumder, a legal adviser to NBL, said in a statement on Wednesday that the plaintiff Exim Director Serajul Islam, a retired army officer, initiated the case 12 days after the alleged incident in consultation with executives, but not with Haider and Feroz.
The legal adviser said his client did not apply for the loan or visit the Giulshan Avenue branch of Exim on May 7 nor did he meet Haider and Feroz.
The plaintiff is not a witness but he filed the case intentionally, the lawyer said and added it is against justice and aims to belittle his client.
“An Exim Bank director took loans from National Bank at different times, even by using the papers of his daughter. The director later proposed taking loans against a fake identity, he said.
