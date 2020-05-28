National Bank denies threat claims, brings countercharges against Exim Bank

The NBL has leveled countercharges against Exim, saying its directors had taken loans from NBL.

In a case started on Tuesday an Exim Bank director alleged NBL Director Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder had abducted and threatened to kill Exim Managing Director Mohammed Haider Ali Miah and Additional Managing Director Mohammad Feroz Hossain for bank loan.

Abdul Baset Majumder, a legal adviser to NBL, said in a statement on Wednesday that the plaintiff Exim Director Serajul Islam, a retired army officer, initiated the case 12 days after the alleged incident in consultation with executives, but not with Haider and Feroz.

The legal adviser said his client did not apply for the loan or visit the Giulshan Avenue branch of Exim on May 7 nor did he meet Haider and Feroz.

The plaintiff is not a witness but he filed the case intentionally, the lawyer said and added it is against justice and aims to belittle his client.

“An Exim Bank director took loans from National Bank at different times, even by using the papers of his daughter. The director later proposed taking loans against a fake identity, he said.