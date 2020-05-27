Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2020 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 01:11 AM BdST
Ebadul Karim Bulbul, the managing director of Beacon Pharmaceuticals, has caught COVID-19.
He tested positive for the novel coronavirus five days ago, his elder brother and Orion Group Chairman Obaidul Kabir told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.
Ebadul was taking treatment at home and doing well, Obaidul said.
Ebadul is also a director of real estate firm Beacon Development.
Beacon Pharma, a publicly listed company, produces more than 200 generic drugs and 65 oncology products.
With around 2,000 workers, the company also exports its products to Asia, Africa Europe and Latin American countries.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Group, catches coronavirus
- Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
- Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases
- Apex Group boss Manzur Elahi, wife Niloufer of Sunbeams school contract coronavirus
- Sundarbans weathered much of Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan, but at a great cost
- Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries
- Beximco exports 6.5 million PPE gowns to US
- Zafrullah Chowdhury says Gonoshasthaya kit shows he is COVID-19 positive
- Cacophony is hushed by coronavirus as Chattogram beach, amusement parks empty out on Eid