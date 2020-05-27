Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus

He tested positive for the novel coronavirus five days ago, his elder brother and Orion Group Chairman Obaidul Kabir told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.

Ebadul was taking treatment at home and doing well, Obaidul said.

Ebadul is also a director of real estate firm Beacon Development.

Beacon Pharma, a publicly listed company, produces more than 200 generic drugs and 65 oncology products.

With around 2,000 workers, the company also exports its products to Asia, Africa Europe and Latin American countries.