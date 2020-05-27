Home > Business

Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 May 2020 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 01:11 AM BdST

Ebadul Karim Bulbul, the managing director of Beacon Pharmaceuticals, has caught COVID-19.

He tested positive for the novel coronavirus five days ago, his elder brother and Orion Group Chairman Obaidul Kabir told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.

Ebadul was taking treatment at home and doing well, Obaidul said.

Ebadul is also a director of real estate firm Beacon Development.

Beacon Pharma, a publicly listed company, produces more than 200 generic drugs and 65 oncology products.

With around 2,000 workers, the company also exports its products to Asia, Africa Europe and Latin American countries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.