Shibli Rubayat, a teacher of banking and insurance, will head SEC for 4 years

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 May 2020 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2020 06:38 PM BdST

The government has appointed Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, who teaches banking and insurance at Dhaka University, as the chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prof Shibli, who has been heading Sadharan Bima Corporation as its chairman for about three and a half years, will head the stocks regulator for four years, the finance ministry said in a notice on Sunday.

